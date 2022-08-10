Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Charles C. Ingram Buys 1,250 Shares

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

CASH stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 309,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 96.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $522,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

