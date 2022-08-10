Pathway Capital Management LP Takes Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Astra Space accounts for 5.5% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Astra Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,717. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.07. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

