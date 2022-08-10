Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Patria Investments Trading Up 3.0 %

PAX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,171. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.