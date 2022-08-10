Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Patria Investments Trading Up 3.0 %
PAX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,171. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the period.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
