Paybswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $64,063.63 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.