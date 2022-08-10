Paybswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $64,063.63 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00039903 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014478 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.