Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.5 %

PAYO stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

