PEAKDEFI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106,613.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $19.61 million and $106,613.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

