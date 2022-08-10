Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.8062 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Pearson has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.6 %

PSO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $832.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 325.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.