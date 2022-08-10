Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. American Trust purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,238. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.