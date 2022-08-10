Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,747 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,617,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE AXTA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,023. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

