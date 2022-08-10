Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.51. 13,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,368. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

