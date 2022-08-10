Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

