Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 46,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,372. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.