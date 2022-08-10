Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.72. 20,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

