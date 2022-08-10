Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 130,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

