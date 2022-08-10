Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,432 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Stock Up 2.8 %

VFC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,827. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

