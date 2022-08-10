Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.71. 76,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,295,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

