Peter Anevski Sells 16,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,496.80.
Progyny Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 974,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,969. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progyny by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.