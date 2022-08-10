Peter Anevski Sells 16,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Peter Anevski sold 80 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,496.80.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 974,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,969. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Progyny by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

