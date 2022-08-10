Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1643 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 727,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,248,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $11,529,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $9,198,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34,480.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 390,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 389,289 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

