Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 493,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

