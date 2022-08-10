Phantasma 1-Day Volume Reaches $330,293.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $330,293.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,986.04 or 1.00048815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027954 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

