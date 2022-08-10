Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $33.62 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $332,210.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

