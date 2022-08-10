Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 156,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 253,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

