Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. 7,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,434. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 114.79. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

