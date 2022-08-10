PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Up 3.3%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PHXHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.