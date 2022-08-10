Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 10.8% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.25. 7,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 453,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $21,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

