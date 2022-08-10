Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Tops $201,143.93

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $201,143.93 and $4,837.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015543 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

