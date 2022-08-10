Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,929. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

