PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 303,196 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $52.16.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $220,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

