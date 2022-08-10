Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.90. 258,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,552. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$662.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Insider Activity at Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
Further Reading
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.