Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0083.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.90. 258,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,552. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$662.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,449,750 shares in the company, valued at C$34,355,580. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,629 and have sold 398,000 shares valued at $780,569.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

