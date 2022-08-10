PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $203,358.84 and $138.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

