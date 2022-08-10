Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.67 million.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. 24,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

