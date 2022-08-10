Plian (PI) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $22,912.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Plian

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 910,809,908 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

