Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,995,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Plug Power

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

