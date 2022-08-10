Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 11.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 515,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,777,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Trading Up 13.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

