Po.et Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $74,383.91 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject.

Po.et Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

