PolkaDomain Price Reaches $0.0543 on Exchanges (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $170,287.44 and approximately $342.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00040052 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

