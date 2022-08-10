Polymath Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $210.99 million and $24.67 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00257877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

