Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Up 0.3%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.29. 11,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

In other news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,771 shares of company stock valued at $137,944. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 770.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 102,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

