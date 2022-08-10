PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PPL

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

