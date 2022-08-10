Precision Drilling (PD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (TSE: PD):

8/2/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

7/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$140.00.

7/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

7/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$156.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:PD traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$82.41. 38,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

