PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.43 on August 31st

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $664,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,624,934.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,420,503.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $5,066,863. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

