Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Primerica by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 44.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.