Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.98% of Travel + Leisure worth $197,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 768.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.