Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 119,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $190,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,234,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $102,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.