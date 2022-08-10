Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $134,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

