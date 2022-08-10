Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $123,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.