Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

