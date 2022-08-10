Principal Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

