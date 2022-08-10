Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,726,846 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 561.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Webster Financial worth $114,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

