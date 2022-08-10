Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $169,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

